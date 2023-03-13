Yelling “Gun!” is Dangerous, Not Funny

March 11, 2023 – Saturday night, several Clovis Police officers responded to the Sierra Vista Mall with lights and siren because someone reported an armed robbery had just occurred.

An 11-year-old called 911 just after 7pm to report that someone had just threatened another juvenile with a gun, and stole their cell phone.

Our investigation showed that no gun was ever seen, but the caller called because others were yelling it and running away.

That ended up being a prank on friends. Thankfully, no one was injured during this incident.

Please make smarter decisions about when and where to pull off a good prank with your friends.

A mall on a Saturday evening is definitely not the place to be yelling “gun!”

Unfortunately, those at fault were gone when officers arrived.

Thank you to the caller who dialed 911!

Parents, please talk to your kids, and kids, don’t do something like this.