Former Clovis resident lands broadcast voice on Madden NFL 25 video game

July 10, 2024 – Kate Scott, a sports announcer for the Philadelphia 76ers and former student of Clovis High School, has announced via social media that she is one of the broadcast voices for the Madden NFL 25 video game, set to release August 16th.

She and her partner Brock Huard, a former college football player for the Washington Huskies, began recording in December of 2022 and has since then spent over 150 hours in the studio recording for the game.

Scott stated, “It has been tedious and meticulous and relentless and monotonous, but also incredibly rewarding, because I know for a fact that I’m a better broadcaster.” She also expressed that she is “over-the-moon excited” for the release, having spent so much time these past few years dedicated to working on it.

Scott will be one of four voices, and the first woman, to broadcast for the video game, which is the best-selling sports game in the US.

She began her career in sports broadcasting as a UC Berkeley communications major, graduated in 2005, and has since had a flourishing professional career.

Most recently, Scott has been the preseason television voice for the Seattle Seahawks and written about in various magazines such as the Philly Magazine and Real Woman.

Scott joins a long list of former Clovis residents who achieving blooming professional success, something that is sure to continue for years to come.