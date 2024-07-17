“Summer Swim” and other ways to beat the heat

July 10, 2024 – As temperatures reach into the triple-digits and keeping the fan on at nighttime is more of a necessity than privilege for anyone living in the Central Valley, avoiding heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses requires more effort than ever before.

To aid local residents suffering from the hot temperatures, Clovis Unified School District has offered the public an affordable, cool spot for those suffering from the heat.

For just $4 an adult and $2 a child, Clovis residents can visit the Clovis West Swimming Pool to splash away their worries and enjoy an afternoon at the pool with their “Summer Swim” program. This is offered every Wednesday through July 24th from 12-2pm to anyone in the public.

Programs like these are a necessity for households that do not have air conditioning, which is about 30% of Californian homes on average, according to the Energy Institute at HAAS. While temperatures spike into the high 110s, even just a few minutes of cooling off can make an immense difference in the health of people without access to AC.

Swimming regularly has many health benefits in addition to ensuring people stay cool during the summer months. According to the CDC, swimming can aid the health of people with arthritis, osteoarthritis, diabetes, fibromyalgia, and other conditions.

Besides cooling off in a pool, there are a few other ways by which locals can ensure the safety of themselves and their families while heat is at an all-time high.

Though many have heard of the importance of drinking water throughout the day, it bears repeating an additional time. On average, women should be drinking 5-6 bottles of water a day, and men 7-8 to avoid health concerns.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, a website of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, also recommends using window reflectors such as cardboard covered in aluminum foil to push heat outside.

As a reminder, the Sierra Vista mall has announced it will serve as a cooling center throughout the summer for Clovis residents any day that temperatures are projected to go above 105°F. The Clovis Transit system is also offering free rides to the mall to ensure accessibility for all residents.