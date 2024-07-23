CUSD musicians display immense achievement in international competition

July 11, 2024 – On June 17th, Clovis North and University High School seniors Josh Lee and Kiera Wong placed first prize in an international competition for their musical excellence among musicians from around the world.

Their musical expertise flourished in their freshman year of high school, when they met each other through a band class on Zoom. When Wong’s dog appeared in the camera, Lee told her what a cute dog he was, and a friendship was born.

When they were sophomores, the two were selected for the advanced percussion ensemble and spent the next few years in various competitions together. They also shared an interest in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), boxing, and Muay Thai, strengthening their bonds as the years went by.

The two, in their junior and senior years, joined the Advanced Percussion Ensemble together, which allowed Lee and Wong to play together more often and strengthen their percussion skills. During this time, they also competed for several All-County and All-State Honor bands and Orchestras.

The final year of their high school experiences, Wong encouraged Lee to join her in applying for the World’s Best Musicians Competition, and the two applied as a duo percussion group playing “Barbaric Passages by Joe W. Moore III.”

Both percussionists were surprised by the results of placing first prize for the Chamber Music part of the competition. Wong stated, “We knew we performed well but honestly didn’t have any expectations, so when the results were announced we were both shocked and humbled.”

As the two anticipate their entrance into university life this fall, Lee and Wong spoke about desiring a future in music while in college.

Lee looks forward to attending CSU Long Beach in the fall and spoke of his fervent passion for music. He stated, “I want to play in a band all my college years and hopefully longer than that … I hope to continue this the rest of my life.”

Wong is planning to attend Mt. San Antonio College, where she will study Aviation Science to become an Air Traffic Controller, while continuing her musical career and possibly joining a studio in Anaheim.

The two also share a deep appreciation for their parents and various mentors in music, both specifically having mentioned Abrianna Gomez, the Director of Percussion in University High School at Fresno State.

Wong explained that Gomez would allow her and Lee to visit UHS on days school was not in session to allow them a chance to practice for a few hours. She stated, “We just really appreciated that she took the time out of her day to help us and to give us lessons and give us critiques, and to help us place in this competition.”

Lee also shared much gratitude for Gomez, stating that she helped them put more emotion into the arrangement and her expertise in competitions helped them know what to do.

He added a note of gratitude for his parents, stating that they have “always supported me, buying instruments for me and allowing me to play. Coming from a musical background, they see the value in it and they’ve always been there to help me.”

Lee also mentioned an appreciation for Brenda Myers, the local musician and educator of “We Got the Beat,” a local performing music group in the Fresno / Clovis Metropolitan area. Myers helped Lee develop an understanding and knowledge of music different than what he was used to, which he stated really influenced the way he learned.

Wong is also part of a group of musicians locally, participating in No Te Here O Te Hiro’a, the Polynesian Club of Fresno, where she drums. She has gratitude for her instructor there, Leo Kuma, stating that he, her parents, and Lee “have made my musical journey so rich and full!”

Though Lee and Wong are attending different schools this fall, both seem to look forward to hopefully crossing paths in the future. Wong stated, “If the opportunity presents itself and musical paths somehow cross, I would be privileged to share the stage with him. He is a talented and gifted percussionist, and it beyond fun and amazing performing with him.”

Lee and Wong display an avid enthusiasm for music, something shown not only through their aptitude and achievements throughout their careers but additionally through their personal interest in continuing throughout the years.