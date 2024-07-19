Clovis Unified School Board votes to place $400 million bond measure on November ballot

July 18, 2024 — The Clovis Unified School District held a press conference today at Nelson Elementary to introduce a significant $400 million bond measure aimed at enhancing the district’s facilities and addressing growing needs. District leaders discussed the details and benefits of the proposed measure, highlighting key aspects and projected impacts.

In the apt location of the cozy school libary, Denver Stairs, the district’s assistant superintendent of facilities, explained the bond measure and its goals. “Our board took action last night to place a new bond on the ballot in November,” said Stairs. He emphasized that the bond is designed to address various needs across the district, including the modernization of Nelson Elementary. “This school was built in 1957… There are definitely some needs right. We want to be able to modernize this school and bring it up to our current standard,” he added.

Stairs also noted that the bond measure will be funded through a property tax increase, maintaining the current tax rate. “We are at a tax rate of $155 per $100,000 of assessed value of your home, that’s going to stay the same,” he said. This rate has been in place since 2012 and is considered relatively low compared to other districts.

Dr. Corrine Fulmer, Superintendent of Clovis Unified, highlighted the community’s support for the bond measure. “We take great pride in the fact that our facilities are well-maintained and they provide a sense of pride for our students and our community,” Dr. Fulmer stated. She reflected on her own experience with the district’s facilities, noting, “I was a student who went to one of our older schools… Those facilities were well-maintained and kept up because my parents and the community at that time passed bonds.”

The bond measure, if approved, will not only modernize older buildings but also address safety enhancements and technology upgrades. Stairs explained, “One of the major projects that we have in this one is a modernization of Nelson. The modernization project that we’re doing at Nelson is over $20 million.”

A key component of the bond will be a school safety initiative, which includes adding security measures like new cameras and safety film on windows. Additionally, the bond will support energy conservation efforts such as changing to LED lighting to extend the current budget. “There’s a lot that goes into that,” Stairs said.

The bond measure also aims to qualify for state matching funds. “If the district passes this bond, then it allows us to then qualify for the reimbursement dollars that come along with Proposition 2,” Stairs noted.

Following the press conference, attendees were given a tour of Nelson Elementary. During the tour, Stairs shared some improvement plans for key areas within the school. These plans included upgrades to the school’s technology infrastructure, enhancements to classroom environments, and improvements to the school’s outdoor facilities. “We’re looking at how we can improve not only the learning environment but also the overall experience for students and staff,” Stairs explained.

As the bond measure moves forward, district leaders are optimistic about its potential impact. “This rate, the $155 per $100,000, is the lowest it’s ever been in our district when you look historically,” Dr. Fulmer concluded. The bond will head to the ballot in November, and the district encourages community members to participate in the decision-making process.

For more information about the bond measure and its implications, visit cusd.com/2024bond or contact the district office.