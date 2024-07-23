Clovis Community College event “Coffee with the President” happening tomorrow

July 23, 2024 – Clovis Community College is offering students and community members to meet President Dr. Kim E Armstrong tomorrow from 9-10AM at 755 Herndon Avenue, near the intersection of Herndon and Willow.

They will be offering free Starbucks coffee and pastry samples to all attendees as well.

This offers students and locals the opportunity to discuss ideas and strengthen ties with the community college President. This, in turn, may increase trust in the college officials and allow for one’s voice to be heard regarding college decisions.

No RSVP is required for attending the event, and questions can be sent to Executive Assistant to the President, Bonnie Boonthavongkham, at bonnie.boonthavongkham@cloviscollege.edu.