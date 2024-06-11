Clovis Native reels in third-place finish at California Delta Fishing Tournament

June 10, 2024 — Local angler Mike Alvarez, from Clovis, made waves in the fishing community with an impressive third-place finish in the Strike King Co-angler division of the recent Toyota Series event on the California Delta. This tournament, presented by Suzuki Marine, marked a significant milestone in Alvarez’s fishing career, showcasing his skills and determination.

Alvarez brought a total of 35 pounds, 11 ounces of bass to the scale over the three-day event, earning him a respectable spot among the top anglers. His performance highlighted his consistency and ability to adapt to varying conditions on the Delta.

In the 2024 season, Alvarez has competed in three events in the Toyota Series Western Division, securing top 10 finishes in each one. With 760 points, he is currently ranked third in the division. Throughout these events, he has caught a total of 40 bass and earned career winnings of $3,938, reflecting his dedication and growing prowess in the sport.

The California Delta tournament saw fierce competition, with anglers from across the state vying for top honors. Pro Cristian Melton, of Menifee, Calif., secured his first professional win with a total weight of 61 pounds, 7 ounces, while Clovis’s own Alvarez demonstrated the high level of talent coming from our local community.

Melton’s victory was a story of dominance and strategy. Leading after Day 2, he weighed in 20 pounds, 13 ounces on the final day to solidify his win, finishing nearly five pounds ahead of the runner-up. His strategic approach involved focusing on a specific slack-water pocket in the central San Joaquin River, an area teeming with life and optimal conditions for bass.

In addition to his win, Melton earned the prestigious Fishing Clash Angler of the Year award for the Western Division, further cementing his status as one of the top anglers in the sport.

The tournament was also historic for female anglers, with Deanna Moreno of Salida, Calif., and Rachel Uribe of San Diego, Calif., making history by finishing first and second, respectively, in the Strike King Co-angler division. Moreno’s victory was particularly noteworthy as she became the third woman in MLF/FLW history to win a Toyota Series event.

For Alvarez, competing alongside such talented anglers provided a valuable learning experience. Observing the focus and techniques of top competitors like Melton and Moreno offered him insights to incorporate into his own fishing.

The Clovis community is proud of Alvarez’s accomplishments and looks forward to supporting him in future tournaments. His success is a testament to the dedication and passion that local anglers bring to the sport.