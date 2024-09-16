CUSD celebrates Lamonica Stadium’s 50th Anniversary

August 27, 2024 – In the darkness of night on Friday, August 23rd, bright lights shone on the field at Lamonica Stadium at Clovis High. On this night, local football coach Tim Simons received fame and recognition after the field was officially named after him for his dedication to the community.

This also took place while the school celebrated the 50th anniversary of Lamonica Stadium being built, including festivities and remembering the past as the community recalled Simons’ dedication and the first naming of the stadium.

Coach Simons is renowned in the local football community for almost 50 years of dedication to the Clovis Unified School District (CUSD), three decades spent at Clovis High and almost two at Clovis North High.

He served as assistant coach of the Clovis High team from 1974-1976 and then served as head coach, leading the Cougars on to several championships from 1976-2000.

When Clovis North opened its’ doors in 2007, Simons helped start up the football program there, leading the Broncos to their first Valley title and finishing up his time as a head coach with a record of 249-94-7.

Today, he serves as the freshman coach for the Broncos at Clovis North and as an advisor for the varsity team.

During this time, Simons was added to four Athletic Halls of Fame in the area, and this is another way of honoring his service to CUSD and the futures of their students.

The ceremony also named tribute to the late Daryle Lamonica, whom the stadium was named after. Lamonica was a former quarterback at Clovis High who went on the play for the Raiders in the Super Bowl in 1968.

Festivities for the event were included for family members of Lamonica and additionally the 1974 Clovis High football state championship team.

While the scoreboard at Lamonica Stadium had a tarp pulled down to reveal the name “Tim Simons Field,” community members gave recognition to Coach Simons’ many accomplishments, including a video displaying the Clovis High 1974 team being led by Simons to a state championship trophy.

Hundreds in attendance at the event were touched by the recall to the past, particularly members of the Lamonica family.

This include Lamonica’s wife, Mary, who was presented with the first ball ever used in the stadium by Jim Fugman, retired former CUSD administrator and head coach of the 1974 team. Their son Brandon also was in attendance and was witness to the heartfelt tribute to his father.

As the traditional coin toss was held, Simons, Fugman, representatives of the Lamonica family, and members of the 1974 team served as honorary captains. Following this, the Clovis North Cougars entered the field, ending the night with a 27-12 win against Central Valley Christian High School.