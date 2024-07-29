Clovis family competes in the High Sierra Regatta, at Huntington Lake

by Armando Negrete

July 13, 2024 – The High Sierra Regatta, a sailing competition steeped in tradition, having started 71 years ago by the Fresno Yacht Club kicked off July 13-14, 2024 at Huntington Lake at Lakeshore, California.

The regatta hosts sailing crews and vessels from all over the world for back to back weekends of action. The event is known for its wonderful sailing winds and rustic beauty.

Many of the nearby businesses and accommodations in Lakeshore, California are not necessarily known for being “five star” but step into the Lakeshore Resort for lunch or dinner and it is obvious, the food, friendships, and memories rival top notch summer venues throughout the world.

The regatta itself hosts many different vessel classes and is quite competitive despite its rustic and laid back atmosphere. One of the most impressive attributes the High Sierra Regatta boasts is its surrounding activities.

Lakeshore, California and its surrounding recreational pursuits include; hiking, boating, sailing, waterfalls, fishing, horseback riding, camping, and off highway vehicle trails. Truly a hidden California gem. A gem not known by many but treasured by those who do.

Local sailing enthusiasts Rod and Missy Hansen, Clovis business owners are regulars at the high-alpine event. Having participated in sailing events in the Sierra Nevada’s for many seasons, they are considered veterans of the local sailing community.

According to the Hansens, throughout the years there is always a draw to the Huntington Lake area. That draw being mainly family history and the legacy that was started by Rod and Missy’s parents in the 1950’s.

The Hansen’s, having been part of the local sailing scene since the early 1970s, know about what it means to have family be a part of that legacy. In fact, included in their fleet is Rod and Missy’s black San Juan 21 named “The Black Pearl”, their son and daughter in-laws sailboat named “RedRum”, and Rod’s late father and Patriarch, Jerry’s sailboat which is a mainstay on the crisp Huntington Lake water, “Jerry’s Ferry”.

According to Rod and Missy the High Sierra Regatta is part; competition, part family reunion and most importantly a continuance of the legacy that was formed many years ago by family.

The race is always competitive amongst the best sailing crews that participate but one of the best benchmarks for the Hansens was knowing they were finally able to compete and challenge their Patriarch Jerry on his beloved “Jerry’s Ferry”.

Rod also mentioned the pleasure he takes in passing down this great pastime to his family. This year ,Rod’s 14 year old grandson Cash will be getting some time at the helm of “Jerry’s Ferry”, with hopes of sailing and attempting to compete with some of the Sierra’s best sailing crews.

The High Sierra Regatta is a sailing race that encompasses the history and excitement of many first class sailing events. Add to that the backdrop of the Sierra Nevada mountains with its recreational opportunities and this event is guaranteed to hook you for life.

Many of the participants who have been competing in this event for years or in some cases decades will attest to the splendor and majesty that Huntington Lake displays. On this weekend in July the High Sierra Regatta hosted by the Fresno Yacht Club, was a great event, located at this hidden gem in central California.