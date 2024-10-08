Foundation of Clovis Schools hosts annual “State of the District” meeting

October 3rd, 2024 – As the sun rose on a crisp October morning, the Clovis Veterans Memorial District (CVMD) was bustling with energy as community members gathered for the annual State of the District meeting.

Hosted by the Foundation of Clovis Schools, the event highlighted the community’s support for Clovis Unified School District (CUSD), provided updates on the district’s status, and outlined goals for the coming year.

Although it was early, the attendees were lively. A cheering crowd of CUSD students greeted them at the entrance, accompanied by the sounds of a CUSD marching band. Inside the Liberty Ballroom, a hearty breakfast was served as attendees mingled and exchanged smiles, handshakes, and hugs.

Mayor Lynne Ashbeck reflected on the event’s significance, stating, “Great communities have great schools and great schools are in great communities. So for me, this partnership between the district and the state is really one of our greatest strengths.”

The Inter-School Council students, dressed in vibrant school colors, presented “Clovis Unified Through the Decades,” showcasing historical milestones from CUSD’s founding in 1959 up to the present day.

Mike Fennacy, Chairperson for the Foundation for Clovis Schools, welcomed attendees and thanked them for their contributions to CUSD. Clovis Police Department Lead Chaplain Aaron Breeze then offered a prayer for the district’s continued growth and safety.

Inter-School Council President Addison Eisele led the Pledge of Allegiance alongside Garfield Elementary Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program students. The Air Force Junior ROTC presented the colors, and the Timberwolves Choir, directed by Clovis East High School’s Allison Crose, performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “When I Fall in Love.”

Adam Holt, Foundation for Clovis Schools Secretary, acknowledged the sponsors supporting the district. This preceded a video of Dr. Floyd “Doc” Buchanan, who founded CUSD in 1959, sharing his thoughts on the district’s legacy. He humbly noted, “My legacy is in the kids we praise that are out there, helping run the world and doing a great job.”

Superintendent Dr. Corrine Fulmer addressed the room after the video, showing gratitude for the Clovis community, the educators, and the students who contributed to the district’s growth. She highlighted the importance of supporting Measure A, which will be on the ballot this November and aims to extend funding for Clovis Unified without increasing the current tax rate.

“Our school district has been built by incredible educators, students, and families through the decades who have committed to a vision: what an educational organization can and should be,” Dr. Fulmer said. She emphasized the district’s focus on maintaining high standards and evaluating past strategies to ensure continuous improvement.

After a morning filled with reflections, gratitude, and anticipation for the future, the meeting concluded with continued conversations among attendees. CUSD Governing Board Member Steven Fogg remarked, “As we review the district’s goals, this is an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the success of our students.”

Chief Communications Officer Kelly Avants echoed this sentiment, stating, “Educational ability is a promotion between community, our parents, and our educational team. We’re accountable to our community, and this is an opportunity for that.”

Dr. Fulmer expressed her appreciation for the event and the engagement of the Clovis community, saying, “It’s foundational to who we are and what we want to be for our community, families, and kids.”

The district remains optimistic about the future, hoping for continued support from Clovis residents. The outcome of Measure A will shape what’s next for CUSD.