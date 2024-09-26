Clovis Medical School Earns Full Accreditation

September 22, 2024 — The California Health and Sciences University (CHSU) in Clovis has reached a significant milestone, earning full accreditation for its medical school, master’s degree program, and cutting-edge simulation center. This achievement strengthens CHSU’s position as a crucial institution in the Central Valley, offering students a local pathway to healthcare careers while addressing the region’s shortage of healthcare professionals.

Founded in 2012 by the Assemi family, CHSU was created to provide educational opportunities for students in the Central Valley who are passionate about healthcare. With full accreditation in place, the university is now accepting applications for its Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) and Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences (MSBS) programs, ensuring that local students have access to quality medical education.

This accreditation comes after the graduation of CHSU’s first class of doctors in May 2024, a major milestone for the university. Over the past six years, CHSU has grown into a dynamic institution offering cutting-edge technology, modern facilities, and a curriculum designed to prepare students for the evolving field of healthcare. Now that it has achieved full accreditation, students can pursue their degrees with the confidence that their education will open doors to successful medical careers.

CHSU’s campus, situated in beautiful Clovis with views of the Sierra Nevada mountains, is home to the College of Osteopathic Medicine and a state-of-the-art Simulation Center. Opened in 2020, the three-story College of Osteopathic Medicine building features advanced classrooms, an Osteopathic Skills lab, a library, collaborative study spaces, and a spacious student lounge with a Teaching Kitchen. The Simulation Center replicates real healthcare environments, giving students the chance to practice clinical skills in inpatient and outpatient settings.

Under the leadership of founding President Florence T. Dunn, CHSU has earned widespread community support and established strong relationships with healthcare and educational leaders throughout the Central Valley. CHSU collaborates with institutions such as Fresno State, Fresno Pacific University, and Clovis Community College, enhancing the educational experience for its students. Partnerships with local healthcare providers—including Community Medical Centers, Kaiser Permanente, Valley Children’s Hospital, and Adventist Health—allow CHSU students to gain hands-on experience and build connections within the community.

The CHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine (CHSU-COM) is fully accredited by the American Osteopathic Association’s Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA), offering a four-year Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine program. Since welcoming its first class of medical students in July 2020, the college has continued to grow, with 66 graduates in May 2024, all of whom successfully matched with residency programs. Notably, 34% of these graduates remained in the Central Valley to help address local healthcare needs, while 65% pursued primary care specialties—critical areas of need across the region.

The CHSU-COM curriculum combines scientific principles with practical, hands-on clinical training. In their first two years, students engage in active learning environments that integrate patient scenarios, problem-solving skills, and osteopathic medical knowledge. The final two years are dedicated to clinical clerkships, where students rotate through hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the Central Valley. These clerkships offer students experience in areas such as family medicine, surgery, pediatrics, emergency medicine, and more, ensuring they are well-prepared to enter the workforce.

In addition to the medical school, CHSU offers a Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences (MSBS) program through the College of Biosciences and Health Professions. The MSBS program graduated its first cohort in 2024 and provides students with a solid foundation in biomedical science, helping them strengthen their academic credentials before pursuing medical or other healthcare professions. With both one-year and two-year tracks available, the program is designed to be flexible, offering evening and weekend classes for working students.

As CHSU continues to grow, the university has big plans for the future. Its 110-acre campus allows room for expansion, with the potential to accommodate up to 2,000 students and nearly 300 faculty and staff. As new programs and colleges are added, CHSU is poised to become an even greater resource for healthcare education in the region.

With its recent accreditation, CHSU is more than just a local medical school—it is a vital institution that will play a key role in shaping the future of healthcare in the Central Valley. Offering innovative programs, strong community partnerships, and a commitment to student success, CHSU provides a bright path for those aspiring to make a difference in the field of medicine.