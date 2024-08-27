Saturday Morning Lineup

High School Football is Back! The Latest on the TRAC

The TRAC football season got underway this past week with five teams playing on Friday August 23rd and Buchanan High School starting on Thursday the 22nd. All six teams would get off to a strong start going 1-0 on the season.

Buchanan vs. St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy- (W) 38-0 (Thurs.)

Clovis High vs. Central Valley Christian- (W) 27-12

Clovis East @ West (UT)– (W) 24-21

Clovis North @ San Joaquin Memorial- (W) 24-0

Clovis West vs. Edison- (W) 29-28

This is the official start of the TRAC season. A fight broke out towards the end of the Central High vs. Justin Garza Football game that included at least two players and more involved in the melee. Coaches and administration had to break up the fight on the field and the game was called.

Central High School would beat Justin Garza Football by a score of 40-0.

TRAC standings:

Buchanan; 1-0

Central; 1-0

Clovis; 1-0

Clovis East; 1-0

Clovis North; 1-0

Clovis West; 1-0

Next Week’s Matchups:

Buchanan (1-0) @ Kennedy High (0-1); Thursday 8/29; Delano, 7:30 PM

Central (1-0) vs. Bettye Davis East Anchorage (2-0); Friday, 8/30; Koligian Stadium, 7:00 PM

Clovis (1-0) vs. Edison (0-1); Thursday, 8/29; Lamonica Stadium, 7:00 PM

Clovis East (1-0) vs. Kingsburg (1-0); Friday, 8/30; Lamonica Stadium, 7:00 PM

Clovis North (1-0) vs. Redwood (0-1); Friday, 8/30; Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, 7:30 PM

Clovis West (1-0) vs. Liberty High (1-0); Thursday, 8/29; Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, 7:00 PM