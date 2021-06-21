Wild Fire Season Has Officially Begun

Today, marks the beginning of wild fire season.

Currently, fire crews around California are working on several fires including the Willow Fire in Monterey County and the Crane Fire in Kern County.

With the hot and dry conditions throughout the state, air pollution officials are currently assessing the situation and is warning Valley residents to prepare for smoke impacts from those fires.

According to the San Joaquin Valley Air District, dry vegetation build-up during the summer months present higher risks of hotter, faster moving fires especially in the mountainous regions surrounding the Central Valley. Smoke inhalation contains particulate matter (PM) which can trigger asthma attacks as well as other respiratory issues for residents.

For more information, visit www.valleyair.org/wildfires for information about any current wildfires affecting the Valley or call a District office in Fresno (559-230-6000), Modesto (209-557-6400) or Bakersfield (661-392-5500).