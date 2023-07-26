West Nile and St Louis Encephalitis virus-positive mosquitoes collected within city limits

July 26, 2023 – The Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District has discovered West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in various cities, including Fresno, Clovis, Sanger, Selma, and Orange Cove, as well as St. Louis Encephalitis virus-positive mosquitoes in Fresno and Clovis.

To prevent mosquito bites and discourage their breeding around your home, it is essential to take necessary precautions, as per Katherine Ramirez, the Science Education Coordinator for the district.

To avoid getting bitten, it is highly recommended to apply an EPA-registered insect repellent on exposed skin or wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outside from dusk to dawn (www.cdc.gov/westnile/prevention/).

Additionally, it is important to empty any container holding water at least once a week, including your pets’ water dishes, to deter mosquito reproduction (www.mosquitobuzz.net/mosquito-prevention).

The District works to control mosquitoes in cities and rural areas by applying U.S. EPA-registered insecticides during mosquito season.

To reduce adult mosquito populations, an ultra-low volume (ULV) aerosol insecticide fog may be sprayed at night in residential areas under certain conditions.

This is done using a truck-mounted sprayer that drives along surface streets. Information about truck ULV spraying can be found atwww.mosquitobuzz.net/scheduled-treatment-areas-for-adult-mosquitoes.

For more information about the District, for an updated map of mosquito-borne disease activity, and for locations of ULV fog applications visit the District website atwww.mosquitobuzz.net.