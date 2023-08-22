VFW Post 8900’s Raise the Roof Festival

August 21, 2023 – On the afternoon of Saturday, August 19th, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8900 held a fundraiser for their roof collapse repairs.

The well-known radio personality, Gnarly Charley was there to emcee the event. Two live bands played, including Southern Comfort and Crooked Crick.

There were multiple food trucks, a bar, and a silent auction.

Several attendees got up to dance while the bands played. People laughed and connected with one another.

We even got the opportunity to speak briefly with former Commander of VFW Post 8900, Ed Diaz. We learned that Diaz is a US Air Force Veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Guam around 1965 onward.

USAF Veteran Ed Diaz was one of the many United States Armed Forces Veterans that were in attendance that afternoon.

This is an important opportunity to support our local Veterans of Foreign Wars. The roof collapse damage is significant and extensive. If you missed the event, please don’t hesitate to contact VFW Post 8900 to donate towards repair efforts. vfwpost8900.org

Thank you to Ron Rodgers, the Event Coordinator for VFW Post 8900, for planning this fundraising event.