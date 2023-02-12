‘Valleys Painting’ Comes to Clovis

Another ambitious and experienced business is coming to Clovis, and its owner has the same intentions that he had when he started working in the industry over twenty-five years ago.

Valleys Painting, owned by Francisco Rodriguez, does work on commercial, residential and business buildings, and while painting is at the forefront of the operation, simple other handyman tasks like drywall repair can be worked out with clients.

Francisco Rodriguez says that he is willing to discuss jobs during a meeting or an estimate, and is simply here to help out his customers.

Previously in Kingsburg for sixteen years, Valleys Painting began in the LA region when Francisco started his painting and handyman career.

With an eight man crew, mostly part-time, Francisco can be seen on almost every job so long as he doesn’t have other meetings to attend to.

He explains that with his personalized touch, he is able to make sure that whatever job he goes through with, is completed in a professional quality that is first and foremost acceptable to him.

“I spend most of my time working and getting new jobs..the end of my day is usually around eight or nine o’clock.”

Francisco explained his reasoning for bringing his business to Clovis and referenced the fact that he had already done jobs here before when Valleys Painting was stationed out of Kingsburg. “First I like the city of Clovis, if I could sell my house in Kingsburg and move over there, I would.” He then went on to speak about his future customers in Clovis and how they provide a professional and clean workspace.

“I’m very professional, we are very clean on all jobs, and we bring good quality work,” all things that residents and businesses of Clovis don’t demand but have come to expect in businesses throughout their town. “All my people that work for me are very professional, quiet, and clean. They’re high scaled professionals.”

Rodriguez also explained that most of his team has been working with him for a number of years on end, with the most senior of his staff having been with him for fifteen years. “That’s why I like to grow this business, because I want to hire them full time.” With the high level of experience amongst his associates, Francisco guarantees that they are capable and willing to do the job that is needed.

“I’m very picky with my jobs, and I make sure that everything is clean. I have really good customers, and they’re happy [when the job is done]. That’s one of the things about Clovis, is the quality of work that we provide, it’s high skilled and professional.”

Finally, Francisco spoke about what it means to have a business in Clovis. “It means a lot because I like to grow more revenue and more business for me and my workers. If I can provide more work for them and more work for me, it means that they can have a better life…I’m a very family person myself, and I really care about my workers and if they’re happy working for me. If I create a good environment for work for them I know they’re gonna do a lot better job.”

Francisco Rodriguez and his business Valleys Painting understand the concepts of hard work, happy work environment, and location that can drive a business towards success.

In the land that considers itself as the territory of Clovis, Francisco hopes that those concepts, along with his own values, will lead him and his employees, people who he truly cares about, to both success and more benefits.

Making a world better for them, means making a world better for the City of Clovis, and with potential business created within the town, something that Clovis can do so well, Valleys Painting hopes to be off in the running for the next new business in town.