United Health Center – Grand Opening Minnewawa Health Center

Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley will celebrate the opening their Minnewawa Health Center, located at 645 S. Minnewawa Ave.

UHC’s mission is to provide comprehensive, quality healthcare to everyone. This will be their twenty-sixth location. It will offer medical and dental services to low-income clients with a sliding fee based on client income categories.

Their goal is easier access for those in the surrounding area, as Curtis says “fifty-one percent of the valley is Medi-Cal eligible.”

Firstly by providing a local health center, secondly by offering as many services as possible in one facility, and thirdly by helping the community navigate their healthcare. They even provide transportation to their facilities.

They plan to continue this effort by opening another seven locations across Fresno, Hanford, Visalia, and Tulare over the next two years.

“The community has quickly embraced the new health center and given us overwhelming positive feedback along with scheduling many new clinic appointments that reflect the great anticipation for the services. And the support from the City of Fresno has been outstanding so we celebrate the Grand Opening in a true collaborative partnership that benefits the general health and wellness of our new neighbors in southeast Fresno.” Colleen Curtis, President, and CEO.

To find a UHC facility near you or for assistance in enrolling in Medi-Cal visit their website at unitedhealthcenters.org.