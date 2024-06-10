Things to Know and Places to Go: Old Town Farmers Market

June 7, 2024 — The heart of Old Town Clovis pulsed with life this past Friday night as the weekly Farmer’s Market transformed Pollasky Avenue into a vibrant array of sights, sounds, and flavors. The Clovis Farmers Market, a beloved local tradition, offers more than just fresh produce; it provides a snapshot of community spirit, blending the agricultural richness of the Central Valley with the soul of this charming small town.

Under the dusky summer sky, the air was fragrant with the sweet aroma of funnel cakes and the enticing scent of freshly brewed boba teas. Foodies flocked to the market, their taste buds tantalized by an array of treats. Each vendor brought their unique flair, adding to the market’s eclectic mix. But it wasn’t just about food; it was about connection, culture, and giving back.

This week, the market hosted a blood drive in collaboration with the Central California Blood Center, adding a noble cause to the night’s festivities. Generous attendees rolled up their sleeves, contributing to a life-saving effort amidst the market’s hustle and bustle. The event underscored the market’s role as a cornerstone of community engagement, proving that even a casual Friday night outing can make a significant impact.

Music floated through the evening air, courtesy of “Country Rewind,” a local band whose repertoire spanned classic and contemporary country hits. Their melodies provided the perfect backdrop to the market’s lively scene, encouraging spontaneous dances and toe-tapping among shoppers. The harmonious blend of music and market chatter created an ambiance that was as refreshing as the produce on display.

Speaking of produce, the Old Town Farmers Market is renowned for its fresh, peak-of-flavor fruits and vegetables. One standout vendor was Mao’s Family Farm from Fresno, CA. Established in 1996, this family-run farm seamlessly merges Central Valley agriculture with Southeast Asian farming traditions. Their stand was a visual feast, brimming with vibrant, meticulously-arranged produce.

At the helm was Kat, a beacon of warmth and efficiency. Her welcoming smile and attentive service drew a steady stream of customers, each receiving personalized care. She deftly bagged produce, graciously accepted compliments on their beautiful stand, and provided extra bags for those juggling too many items. Her pace was both calm and swift, ensuring each patron felt valued without ever feeling rushed.

The Clovis Farmers Market isn’t just a place to buy food; it’s a celebration of local culture and community spirit. Whether you’re savoring a new culinary delight, swaying to live music, or simply enjoying the friendly atmosphere, the market offers a slice of Clovis that’s as fresh and inviting as the produce it showcases.