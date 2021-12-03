Jennie Onitsuka-Adams, Captain Corps Officer at The Salvation Army Clovis Corps, is participating in the Salvation Army 2021 National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge.

On Friday afternoon, Onitsuka-Adams was in front of Hobby Lobby for the 2021 National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge.

The Challenge states that “On December 3rd, the National Commander will again challenge participants to raise more money than him by bell ringing for a consecutive 4-hour shift.”

Onitsuka-Adams will be in front of the Hobby Lobby located at 1425 Shaw Ave in Clovis until 6pm tonight.

In order to win 1st prize, Onitsuka-Adams needs to raise the most out of all the participants in the nation. As of a couple days ago, there were only 60 locations participating.

The first-place prize will now include:

2 tickets to the 2022 Dallas Cowboys game on Thanksgiving Day. Local officer and one guest (total of 2 people) will be guests of the National Commander for the 2022 Red Kettle Kickoff.

National Commander’s Trophy (travels year after year)

National Commander’s Plaque (permanently resides at winning location)

Video produced by National Headquarters promoting winning location’s local programming

National Commander will be a guest at the winning location

Captain Jennie and her husband Captain Kalani are big Cowboys fans and hope to win first place. “It’s a win-win situation either way for us,” said Onitsuka-Adams, “It is just fun to get out for some friendly competition and Clovis always supports us.”

All proceeds that are donated to the red kettle, goes directly to the Clovis Corps Salvation Army.