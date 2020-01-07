The End of a Decade

As we say goodbye to 2019 and move into 2020, we’re not only saying goodbye to a year but also a decade full of growth and development as a city.

At the beginning of 2010, Clovis had a population of 95,631 residents. Fast forward to 2019 and Clovis’ population is estimated to be 112,022 according to the most recent United States census.

Clovis Unified School District’s enrollment has grown from 38,495 students in 2010 to 43,044 today.

Since the 2010-2011 school year, Clovis Unified School District (CUSD) has opened two new elementary schools – Roger Oraze Elementary and Virginia Boris Elementary.

Miss Winkles opened its doors in 2013, gifting Clovis with a state-of-the-art adoption center that has attracted many visitors.

Dry Creek Trailhead opened in Clovis on Shepherd and Sunnyside in 2014. The trailhead serves walkers and bikers, and gives trail goers a place to rest and cyclists a bike repair station.

Centennial Plaza Project came to Old Town Clovis in 2015, adding restaurants like Blast & Brew and House of Juju, along with retail stores. It gives Old Town Clovis a park like setting where visitors have a place to sit and relax or grab a bite to eat.

In 2015 Clovis Community College received initial accreditation, becoming the 113th community college in California. The college was known as Willow International Community College Center until the Board of Governors approved for a name change in 2014. The college added men and womens soccer in 2016 along with a new mascot – a charging bull.

In 2015, the Clovis Police Department launched their mobile phone application. The free app informs users of news that is going on in Clovis and has the option of sending out alerts for emergencies and safety messages.

The exchange zone was added in 2015 to the Clovis Police Department, giving people a safe space to meet up when exchanging items. The parking spots are lit up at night and have surveillance cameras.

In 2015 Clovis added five different workout stations along the “Clovis Old Town Trail” off of Clovis Avenue and Santa Anna.

Sierra Vista Cinemas added their reclining seats in 2016, giving movie-goers a laid back experience, literally!

In 2013, the CUSD solar panel project began, adding panels to 23 school sites, including all the high schools. The project was completed in early 2017.

In 2016 CUSD had a big change in their dress code policy which eliminated hair and jewelry requirements for each gender. Now, it is one policy that applies to all students. Boys are not restricted from having long hair and earrings.

Clovis Community Hospital has had a lot of growth this decade, adding their 100,000 square foot cancer center, which opened its doors in 2018. Plans are in the works for more additions at the hospital.

Of course we would be negligent if we did not mention that Clovis Roundup Newspaper was established at the beginning of 2010, making us a decade old! Since then we have worked hard to grow and improve upon our coverage of community news. Ten years filled with giving Clovis a source for true news that matters.

Looking back, the City of Clovis has seen a lot of growth and changes within the community. Here is to 2020 and another decade of living The Clovis Way of Life!