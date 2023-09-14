September 14, 2023 – The Clovis trail system is extensive and continually growing.

As of now, these are the current trails: Clovis Old Town Trail, Dry Creek Trail, Enterprise Trail, Jefferson Trail, Gould Trail, Dog Creek Trail, Loma Vista Paseos, County Trails, and Greenbelth Paths.

These trails pass by and through a variety of parks and even a few waterfowl basins. There are rest stops, restrooms, and drinking fountains.

The Old Town Trail itself contains 19 “highlights” or points of interest, like the Clovis Visitor’s Center at Tarpey Depot and the Clovis Botanical Garden.

As it stands, there are more than 10 miles of trails for walking and cycling—with over 40 more miles of trails planned for the future.

According to the City of Clovis, “Though the San Joaquin Valley’s first Native American inhabitants may have created stretches of some Clovis trails, most of the trails have been developed far more recently, with today’s walkers and cyclists in mind.”

It’s clear to see how loved our trails are. You can see people walking, running, and cycling anytime of year, rain or shine. The trails are even celebrated each year with Trail Fest.

The 7th Annual Trail Fest was held at the beginning of last May. It’s a free community event held along the Old Town and Dry Creek Trails from Sierra and Clovis Avenues to Dry Creek Park and Railroad Park. You can start or end anywhere along the designated trails for the Fest.

At this year’s Trail Fest, there were over 35+ activities, demos, snacks, and even live music along the trail and adjacent parks.

Clovis Fire Department demonstrated hands-only CPR, information was given about the new visitor center coming in the Fall of 2023 at the Clovis Botanical Garden, Kaiser Permanente gave out snacks, water and information, and there was freestyle calisthenics.

Specifically for the kids, there were Lego bricks and spin art designs with Bricks4Kidz, carnival games, face paintings, and more family-friendly activities.

We look forward to next year’s Trail Fest, but in the meantime we’ll be sure to enjoy the trails.





