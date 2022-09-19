The Clovis Sports Roundup

By
Jesús Cano
-
COURTESY OF CLOVIS ROUNDUP

Clovis West 38, Edison 0

Clovis West, playing at home, finished undefeated in non-league play after shutting out Edison. Ryan Markarian threw three touchdown passes on five completions, connecting with Tytus Khajavi and Marshel Sanders (twice). The Golden Eagles (5-0) will open play host to Buchanan on Sept. 30.

Buchanan 31, San Joaquin Memorial 24

Speaking of undefeated teams, Buchanan walked out of San Joaquin Memorial with a very important win against a quality Panthers team. Fresno State-bound quarterback Jayden Mandal completed 18 of his 26 passes and threw a touchdown to Colton O’Toole. Kannon Campbell and Michael Runnels ran in for touchdowns. The Bears (5-0) will open league play against Clovis West.

Clovis East – Bye Week

The Timberwolves will play host to Kerman next Friday. They are led by quarterback Miller, running back Lamaj Travis and receiver Harold Duvall.

Clovis 21, Bullard 14

The Cougars, playing on the road in Fresno, escaped with a win. Clovis (3-2) will play host to Central next week in league play.

Clovis North 37, Bakersfield 14

A 14-point third quarter propelled the Broncos to win on the road against Bakersfield. Clovis North (3-2) will open league play against Clovis West on Sept. 30.

* This roundup was compiled using Maxpreps.com



Jesús Cano
Jesús Cano spent five years covering high school sports in the Bay Area, which included bylines in the Mercury News, East Bay Times and Brentwood Press. Jesús transferred to Fresno State in 2020 to pursue his education in journalism and hopes one day be a beat reporter covering a professional sports team. He is originally from Pittsburg (No H), California, a suburb community in the Bay Area.