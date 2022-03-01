The Clovis Rodeo Parade will return on Saturday, April 23, 2022

Clovis Rodeo Parade Route & Info

Start Time:

9:30 a.m.

Route Length:

2-1/2 Miles

Overall Viewing Time:

Approximately 2 Hours

Staging Area:

Railroad to Sunnyside avenues, Jefferson to Hoblitt avenues

Don’t Forget:

Sunscreen and water

Many people will tell you one of their best rodeo memories is one of the countless rodeo parades they either participated in or watched growing up in Clovis. Those parades gave them an appreciation for the “Clovis Way of Life.” The parade continues to be a memory many of us want to share with our own families, our children and grandchildren.

Traditionally held the Saturday of rodeo week, more than 120 entries in 27 different categories wind through the streets of “Old Town Clovis” to the cheers of the thousands of parade fans lining the route. Whether you come for the marching bands, horse drawn vehicles, mounted groups, novelty acts or the themed floats it is certain to be worth the trip.

The town of Clovis comes out to celebrate their western heritage and recognize the numerous schools, service organizations, western riders, youth groups and businesses who come together to participate in one of the most anticipated events of Clovis Rodeo weekend.

The theme floats will compete for the $1,500 in prize money and the overall Sweepstakes Award while sharing in many fond memories of a Saturday morning on the streets of Clovis.

Download more information here: 2022 PARADE ENTRY FORM 2022 Parade Invitation-Catagories

