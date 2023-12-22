The Clovis Rodeo Association presents $25,000 Valley Children’s

December 22, 2023 – The Clovis Rodeo Foundation Holds their Seventh Annual Check Presentation with Proceeds from their Kids, Cowboys and Clays Event

The Clovis Rodeo Association proudly announces a remarkable donation of $25,000 to the Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation.

The check was presented today, December 19, 2023, at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera. It was a heartfelt gesture from the Clovis Rodeo Board Members in recognition of the unwavering support from sponsors, participants, and volunteers. The funds were generated from the 7th annual “Kids, Cowboys and Clays” event held on October 28, 2023.

Rob Saroyan, President of Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation, expressed deep gratitude, stating, “For seven remarkable years, the Clovis Rodeo Association has exemplified the power of true dedication and community spirit.

Their unwavering support goes beyond hosting an annual fundraising event for Valley Children’s Hospital—they selflessly contribute so much of their time participating in various activities throughout the year.

On behalf of all the children who benefit from the great team at the Clovis Rodeo Association, thank you and Cowboy UP!”.

The annual “Kids, Cowboys and Clays” event has become a cornerstone of the Clovis Rodeo Foundation’s philanthropic efforts.

Since its inception in 2017, the event has raised over $135,000 for Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation, emphasizing the enduring dedication to the cause of putting kids first and creating a better future for them.

The check presentation ceremony, marking the seventh consecutive year of collaboration, further strengthens the partnership between the Clovis Rodeo Association and Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation.

The funds raised will contribute to the Foundation’s mission of providing exceptional healthcare services to children in the Central Valley.

For more information about the Clovis Rodeo Association and their charitable initiatives, please contact Danielle Parra at (559) 360-9229 or visit www.clovisrodeo.com.