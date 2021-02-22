The Art of: Aurum Coffee

For most people, coffee is an essential part of their morning ritual. It is an elixir that fuels the body with energy and concentration.

Coffee first derived from Ethiopia and it was only drunk for religious purposes, but throughout time, it has evolved in the way it is consumed, from cold brewing to latte art.

You can find big coffee chains at almost every corner of town. However, many of these big chain businesses lack the local community atmosphere and personality.

A small locally-owned coffee cart like Aurum Coffee, owned and operated by David Hernandez, offers just that. Personality with a unique flair and great tasting coffee.

He serves specialty coffee drinks curated by himself.

“Coffee is special because there is not one way of doing it. Everyone will find a way they like to serve or drink their coffee whether it is espresso, a pour-over, or cold brew. There (are) so many different ways,” said Hernandez.

The word ‘Aurum,’ means gold in Latin. Hernandez’s wife came up with the name to reflect the quality but said in one word.

Before starting Aurum Coffee, Hernandez worked as a barista for another local coffee shop. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 and the shutdowns, he was laid off.

Not wanting to give up his passion, he began exploring and experimenting with coffee.

He had the idea to start up a coffee cart mid-pandemic. After a couple of business meetings with the owner of Arch Haus of Brows, he set up shop right inside the eyebrow service shop, located on 625 3rd Street in Old Town Clovis.

“I had an espresso machine, not the best one. I was just figuring out what’s a good balanced drink,” said Hernandez.

When it comes to crafting a drink, Hernandez says he precisely measures all his ingredients to ensure his customers are getting the most of every ingredient.

One of Hernandez’s specialty coffees is his Espresso Soda drink. He crafts the drink by pouring Topa Chico mineral water on ice, adds an espresso shot, and mixes it with fresh organic agave.

“With specialty coffee, you can really explore and enjoy how many possible ways there are to have a drink,” said Hernandez.