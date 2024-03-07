Teenager in critical condition after collision

March 6, 2024 – A teenage juvenile remains in critical condition at the hospital following a collision at Willow/Sierra yesterday afternoon.

On March 5 just after 3PM, officers responded to a collision between a car and a teenager on an electric scooter.

The collision shut down a portion of the intersection at Willow/Sierra for 2 hours while CPD Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) investigated the circumstances.

The investigation showed that the adult driver of a car was preparing to make a left turn onto northbound Willow from eastbound Sierra while a teenager on an electric scooter was westbound on Sierra approaching Willow.

The adult driver of the car remained at the intersection and cooperated with our investigation.

The teenager was transported to a local hospital and their parents were made aware. Currently, alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected.

The Clovis Police Department would like to remind parents and riders of electric scooters of the laws in California that are in place to make our roadways safer:

-Minors must wear a helmet when riding an electric scooter.

-All riders must obey traffic laws and signage.

-Electric scooters may not travel faster than 15MPH and may not travel on a road with a speed limit greater than 25MPH.

-Always ride in a bike lane when one is available.

-You may not operate an electric scooter without a driver’s license or permit.