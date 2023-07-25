Teen driver crashes into Clovis Fire Station 1 after chase

July 24, 2023 – A teen-filled vehicle crashed into the Clovis Fire Station 1 located on Pollasky and Seventh street in Old Town Clovis early Friday morning.

After an attempted stop in Fresno by Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputies, a chase took place between both Fresno and Clovis.

Deputies first tried to pull the vehicle over on Blackstone and Gettysburg in Fresno just before 3:30 AM on Friday morning.

The teen driver, transporting three fellow teens sped away from the stop and led deputies into Clovis.

This is where the chase ended, into the gate at Clovis Fire Station 1, in fact. According to City Staff, there was damage to the rear wrought iron gate, and three personal vehicles parked in the parking lot were also damaged.

Three of the teens were detained while a fourth ran off and was not caught. The impending charges for the driver may include a felony evading officers charge in addition to a weapons charge. No one was seriously injured in the crash.