Tea Party, Anyone?

If you’re looking for a good cup of tea, Teazer World Tea Market in Clovis is your place.

Teazer is one of Sierra Vista Mall’s newest specialty shop. It offers a laid back and welcoming vibe. People can spend hours in the shop studying, working, talking with friends, and of course drinking tea.

Located next to SVM’s community park, you can sip on your tea while enjoying the view of the park’s fountains.

Teazer has an abundance of choices from chai, traditional black, herbal, rooibos, oolong, and many more. You can even order your own teapot with select teas.

Currently there’s not any places in Clovis that cater specifically to tea. Teazer is special in that way, with such a wide variety in choices there is bound to be something for everyone. It’s a place where all ages can enjoy and find something on the menu they will like.

They also offer some pastries and cakes that you can purchase by the slice.

You can even buy tea pots, cups, and loose leaf tea to make at home.

Teazer is the best in the Clovis and Fresno area for tea. This gem offers the perfect place for anyone to come and spend time and enjoy a great cup of tea.

Teazer World Tea Market is located on 1180 Shaw Ave #103 at Sierra Vista Mall. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.