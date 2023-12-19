Swinging hammers, raising walls – it’s final exam time Career Tech style!

December 15, 2023 – Clovis High construction students show building skills on Dec. 19.

Twenty-three students in Clovis High’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) Construction Pathway will be doing an old-fashioned wall-raising activity at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19 as they continue to build small structures, including tiny houses.

The students in the class University California Curriculum Integration (UCCI) Building Trades has been studying geometry in construction, 3-D modeling, digital blueprints, estimating, generating lumber orders, framing and carpentry.

“At this point, the students are expected to work independently – demonstrating mastery knowledge in framing, construction processes and safety.

This is as close as it comes to a real-world test. It’s their final exam, CTE style,” said construction teacher John “Jay” Eichmann.

The teenagers will put their learning to the test as they work with saws cutting, hammers swinging and walls raising.

Their projects – building three full-scale sheds and two tiny-house sheds — have all been commissioned for building by pathway supporters who intend to use them.

“One of the most amazing aspects of career tech education is the ability for students to immerse themselves into hands-on learning,” Eichmann said.

“In traditional classes, students receive lecture and instruction to learn the lesson and then are tested on their knowledge. In CTE we like to flip the traditional educational model by giving students the “test” (project) first, and in figuring out how to complete the project, the students learn the lessons.”

The Construction Pathway is one of 21 CTE pathways offered in Clovis Unified that provide classroom and practical learning to help students become college and career ready.

The Construction Pathway has around 300 students participating in classes from Clark Intermediate through Clovis High. It first began in 2008 with about 35 students.

The pathway offers students a chance to explore and experience the vast array of opportunities in the construction industry ranging from introductory level classes through specialized ROP capstone classes that include architecture, engineering, electrical/electronic systems and construction technology.

WHAT: Wall Raising – Carpentry and Shed Construction by CHS students

WHEN: 1:30-3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 19

WHERE: Clovis High School, 1055 Fowler Ave., Clovis – Please check-in first at the office.

Construction site located behind Room H10 off Barstow Ave.

VISUALS: 23 students will put their learning to the test as they saw, hammer, assemble and raise walls on their projects. Teams include an all-female “Women in Construction” team.

CONTACT: Jay Eichmann, construction teacher, 559-392-8855 (cell)

*All students in this class have media release clearance.