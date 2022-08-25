Suspects Arrested with Illegal Firearm & Fentanyl Pills

On August 23, a concerned resident called the Clovis Police Department regarding possible narcotic activity at an apartment complex near Shaw/Fowler. Officers responded and contacted two adult males in a car.

Both males appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and an illegal firearm was located in the waistband of one of them during a search. Both males admitted to officers that they had fentanyl pills in their possession.

The suspects were detained and officers confiscated the illegal handgun. The illegal handgun in question was a privately manufactured firearm with no serial number, also known as a “ghost gun”.

Almost 200 fentanyl pills were also located and confiscated. Patrol officers called detectives from the Special Enforcement Team (SET), who assisted with the investigation. Officers arrested 35-year-old Rigoberto Saucedo of Selma for felony firearm and narcotics violations, and 29-year-old Santana Morales of Clovis for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Saucedo was booked into Fresno County Jail and Morales was cited and released.

The Clovis Police Department would like to thank the observant resident who contacted the police, which allowed the officers to respond in time to contact both suspects