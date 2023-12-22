Suspect Arrested for Intending to Meet a Minor for Sex

December 21, 2023 – A 2-month long investigation by Clovis Police Detectives concluded today with the arrest of a man for attempting to meet with a minor for sex.



What the man didn’t know is that he was chatting on social media with an undercover Detective from our Special Enforcement Team (SET) who was posing as a 16-year-old female.



The man has been identified as 52-year-old Adam Gonzalez of Selma.



The investigation began in October 2023 when Gonzalez initiated contact with an undercover Detective.



Even after our Detective let the suspect know that the girl he was chatting with was only 16 years old,



Gonzalez tried to meet in person several times for sexual acts. On December 21, 2023, Detectives met Gonzalez in a commercial parking lot in Clovis and arrested him without incident when he thought he was there to meet the girl.



He is being booked into Fresno County Jail for a felony of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime.



If you or someone you know is being sexually exploited or the victim of a sex crime, law enforcement and local resources are available. In Clovis, you can call our non-emergency phone number anytime at (559) 324-2800.