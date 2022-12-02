Survivors to share stories for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Clovis, CA – On Thursday, December 7, 2022, the Clovis Veterans Memorial District and Veterans Service Organizations will be presenting Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Pearl Harbor survivors will share their harrowing stories at a ceremony to commemorate the December 7, 1941, attack and honor the 2,403 service members and civilians who were lost. Special recognition will be given for veterans to honor their service and for those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

The ceremony will take place in the Memorial Auditorium at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, with the Central Valley Blue Star Moms assisting with seating and handing out of programs. The ceremony will begin promptly at 9:00 am.

Lorenzo Rios, CEO of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The ceremony will consist of the presentation of colors by the Marine Corps League, Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem, a recap of events that fateful day, followed by two Pearl Harbor survivors interviewed by Paul Loeffler, and a remembrance ceremony conducted by American Legion Post 147 and VFW Post 3225.

A reception with refreshments in the Independence Room will follow the ceremony provided by VFW Post 3225 and the Auxiliary.

The event is free and open to the public.