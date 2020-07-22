State Allows Limited Outdoor Personal Care Services

By
Michael Ford
-
Barbershops and salons are now allowed to operate outdoors on limited services according to a new guidance from the California Department of Consumer Affairs. (Courtesy of javi_indy/Envato Elements)

Barbershops and cosmetology establishments are allowed to perform certain services as long as they are done outdoors, according to new guidance from California’s Department of Consumer Affairs.

California’s most recent public health order issued on July 13 mandated that cities on the state’s coronavirus watchlist must close indoor operations of barbering and cosmetology service establishments.

Services that are still not permitted include, but are not limited to, all chemical hair services, permanent waving, relaxing, bleaching, tinting, coloring dyeing and straightening. Also not allowed are electrolysis and shampooing.

Chemical hair services are not permitted outdoors due to the inability to adequately drain and properly dispose of waste. Additionally, the department said that electrolysis cannot be performed because it is “an invasive procedure that involves skin puncturing and blood draws and should only be performed indoors, in a controlled environment.”

Licensees must comply with all directives from the California Department of Public Health.

Any outdoor space to be used for allowed services must be reasonably accessible by the business licensee to enable the cleansing and disinfection of tools and personal protective equipment.

These spaces must also have the same ventilation and airflow as the outdoors and cannot be enclosed or partially enclosed on one side in a way that otherwise restricts normal airflow.

Michael Ford
Michael Ford
Michael graduated from Fresno State in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in print journalism. During his time at the university, he served as sports and managing editor for The Collegian, Fresno State’s student-run newspaper. In addition to the Clovis Roundup, Michael has written for The Fresno Bee, the Kingsburg Recorder and Selma Enterprise. He has a passion for sports and can be found on the sidelines at local games, bringing the citizens of Clovis the athletics news they deserve.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR