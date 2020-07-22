State Allows Limited Outdoor Personal Care Services

Barbershops and cosmetology establishments are allowed to perform certain services as long as they are done outdoors, according to new guidance from California’s Department of Consumer Affairs.

California’s most recent public health order issued on July 13 mandated that cities on the state’s coronavirus watchlist must close indoor operations of barbering and cosmetology service establishments.

Services that are still not permitted include, but are not limited to, all chemical hair services, permanent waving, relaxing, bleaching, tinting, coloring dyeing and straightening. Also not allowed are electrolysis and shampooing.

Chemical hair services are not permitted outdoors due to the inability to adequately drain and properly dispose of waste. Additionally, the department said that electrolysis cannot be performed because it is “an invasive procedure that involves skin puncturing and blood draws and should only be performed indoors, in a controlled environment.”

Licensees must comply with all directives from the California Department of Public Health.

Any outdoor space to be used for allowed services must be reasonably accessible by the business licensee to enable the cleansing and disinfection of tools and personal protective equipment.

These spaces must also have the same ventilation and airflow as the outdoors and cannot be enclosed or partially enclosed on one side in a way that otherwise restricts normal airflow.