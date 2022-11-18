Stalking Suspect Arrested Following Pursuit

Wednesday night, November 16th, a month-long investigation ended with the arrest of a stalking suspect following a pursuit.

CPD investigation began in early October after an initial police report for domestic violence was taken at a home near Bullard/Sunnyside in Clovis. The report was filed by the suspects ex-girlfriend.

Officers arrested the suspect at that time, identified as 51-year-old Jeremy Roberts, however he bonded out of Fresno County Jail soon after.

Over the next few weeks, Roberts grew increasingly violent, breaking into the victim’s home and slashing her tires, and confronting her at multiple locations in Clovis and Fresno after leaving various messages for her.

At one point, officers attempted to arrest him but their pursuit was canceled after Roberts was seen driving erratically, endangering other drivers on the roadway.

On Wednesday, November 16, Clovis Police detectives had been surveilling Roberts at different locations, and determined he was driving to the ex-girlfriend’s home in Clovis.

Detectives contacted the victim and got her out of the home before Roberts arrived, and a pursuit began after they attempted to pull him over.

The pursuit continued into Fresno and ended when Roberts ran out of gas near Olive/Peach. He ran from his car, through a fence, and into the backyard of a home in the area.

As Roberts was running from officers, he injured himself breaking through the fence and tripping over items in the backyard.

After getting back to his feet, he held a knife to his throat as officers contacted him. Because of this, a taser was used to assist taking Roberts taken into custody.

No officers or uninvolved people were injured during the pursuit and arrest thankfully.

Roberts has been booked into Fresno County Jail for multiple charges including stalking, burglary, evading, and possession of a controlled substance.

He remains in custody at this time due to the fact that a judge ordered “no bail” after learning the details of his suspected crimes.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence or any dangerous relationship, law enforcement and the Marjaree Mason Center (MMC) in Fresno are here 24 hours a day. Call 911 for emergencies or (559) 324-2800 for non-emergencies in Clovis. Confidential assistance is also available through MMC at (559) 233-HELP.