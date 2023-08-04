During Clovis appearance, Speaker McCarthy expresses concerns about contents of illegal Reedley lab

August 3, 2023 – Speaker of the House and Clovis Congressman Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, met with Clovis dignitaries and local leaders as well as speak with the media during his time in the Golden State.

McCarthy, meeting with leaders of Clovis such as Councilman Drew Bessinger, Councilwoman Diane Pearce, County of Fresno Supervisor Nathan Magsig, Clovis Veterans Memorial District CEO Lorenzo Rios, and Assistant City Manager Andy Haussler, made it evident spoke about local issues.

“I made a promise that we would open an office in Clovis…It’s another promise kept that we’ve kept our office in Clovis up and running,” said McCarthy, speaking about the district office located at 2187 Herndon Avenue, Suite 101, and not his election office located in Old Town Clovis off of Clovis and 3rd street. “One thing I’ve always wanted to pride myself on is constituent service.”

McCarthy was first asked by the media about the recent finding of an illegal lab discovered in Reedley that housed infectious mice in addition to multiple biological materials.

He said he was highly concerned about hazardous chemicals, medical waste, and illegal COVID-19 and pregnancy tests found there.

Ownership of the lab, Prestige Biotech, has also been linked to China.

“This is very disturbing..What’s really concerning is, what is going on in that lab? What was not being reported in that lab?”

McCarthy then referenced his creation of the Select Committee and how he has plans to have those handpicked bipartisan members take a look at this case to try and prevent further happenings across the nation.

When asked whether or not he believed there were more labs such as this across the United States already, McCarthy responded, “There’s more than just this and there’s more than just labs, on what China has been doing in America. College campuses, on the spying and stealing of our technology. We’ve watched spies build relationships with our Congress, we’ve watched- the driver for a decade for Feinstein was a Chinese spy as well.”

The Speaker of the House was then asked about the most recent Trump indictment, to which McCarthy brought up the son of President Biden, Hunter Biden, who he claims was recently given a biased trial.

“Think for a moment to anyone that you have known, would they get a deal with the federal government to serve no time? And when you go before a judge, I mean, the judge has to question, ‘Could any new charges be raised?’ But when you look at what was written, they’re giving him a really nice deal.”

McCarthy then stated that he would take on the responsibility of making sure each trial was “fair” for all Americans. “I have the honor and the privilege to serve in Congress. The building itself sits across from Lady Justice, she has a scale and she has a blindfold. That’s the way justice in America is supposed to play.”