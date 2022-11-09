Soroptimist “Live Your Dream” Award Deadline Nears

If you are thinking of applying for the Live Your Dream Award from Soroptimist International of Clovis, the deadline of Tues., Nov. 15, 2022, is quickly approaching.

Just visit siclovis.org and follow the directions to fill out the application. You can start, save and continue your application as well as receive answers to questions.

Award amounts vary; local award recipients become eligible for a region-level award. Region-level recipients become eligible for one of three international awards.

The finalist has the potential to receive up to $16,000 for educational expenses, including transportation, childcare costs, tuition, and books.

According to soroptimist.org, applicant qualifications are:

o Provide the primary financial support for herself and her dependents. Dependents can include children, spouse, partner, siblings, and/or parents.

o Have financial need

o Be enrolled in or has been accepted to a vocational/skills training program or an undergraduate degree program

o Be motivated to achieve an education and career goals

o Reside in one of Soroptimist International of the Americas’ member countries/territories (Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guam, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Taiwan, United States of America, Venezuela).

o Has not previously been the recipient of a Soroptimist Women’s Opportunity or Live Your Dream Award

o Does not have a graduate degree

o Is not a Soroptimist member, an employee of Soroptimist International of the Americas or immediate family of either.

Soroptimists invest in the dream programs, such as Live Your Dream, Dream It Be It for Girls, and Furthering the Dream, by helping girls and women realize their dreams and reach their full potential through training and education.

The organization distributes more than $2.8 million yearly in education awards to about 1,700 women all over the world.