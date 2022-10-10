Soroptimist International Offers Life-Changing Scholarships for Women

Now is the time to apply for the annual Soroptimist International Live Your Dream award. The deadline for applications is November 15, 2022.

The finalist has the potential to receive up to $16,000 for educational expenses, including transportation and childcare costs, tuition, and books, really anything that will offset educational expenses.

Award amounts vary; local award recipients become eligible for a region-level award. Region-level recipients then become eligible for one of three international awards.

Soroptimist International invests in women’s dreams. Women and girls realize their dreams once they have the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential.

Granting educational scholarships to women who need a little extra help to make their dreams come true makes this possible. Dream It Be It for Girls shows teenage girls their opportunities and how to achieve their goals.

Live Your Dream, Dream It Be It for Girls, and Furthering the Dream are award programs that provide financial resources for women and girls for their education and training. When they achieve their dreams, women can improve lives and enrich communities.

In 2017, the Live Your Dream Awards and Dream It, Be It programs received ‘The Power of A Awards’ from the American Society of Association Executives, recognizing their outstanding innovation, efficacy, and positive impact.

“We are very proud of the Soroptimist Dream programs,” says Susan Buckley, president of the Soroptimist International of Clovis. “If girls and women never had the chance to understand what their dreams could be, how can they live them?”

What are the eligibility requirements to be considered for the award? According to soroptimist.org, the applicant needs to:

Provide the primary financial support for herself and her dependents. Dependents can include children, spouse, partner, siblings, and/or parents. Have financial need Be enrolled in or has been accepted to a vocational/skills training program or an undergraduate degree program Be motivated to achieve an education and career goals Reside in one of Soroptimist International of the Americas’ member countries/territories (Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guam, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Taiwan, United States of America, Venezuela). Has not previously been the recipient of a Soroptimist Women’s Opportunity or Live Your Dream Award Does not have a graduate degree. Not a Soroptimist member, an employee of Soroptimist International of the Americas, or immediate family of either.



Soroptimist International distributes more than $2.8 million yearly in education awards to about 1,700 women worldwide. Many Dream recipients have overcome tremendous obstacles such as poverty, substance addiction, domestic abuse, trafficking, and sexual abuse.

Donations, fundraisers, and community support help make dreams come true. The popular Denim and Diamonds takes place on October 21, 2022, at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District. For tickets and more information, visit siclovis.org.

To receive scholarship application tips and start, save and continue an application go to https://www.soroptimist.org/our-work/live-your-dream-awards/apply-for-the-live-your-dream-awards.html.