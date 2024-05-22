Soroptimist International of Clovis hosts annual ‘Cottage Tea’

May 20, 2024 – Happy greetings of friends filled the air on Saturday, May 18 at the Soroptimist International of Clovis annual Cottage Tea.

Held at the Belmont Country Club and open to the public, the event was “an afternoon filled with good food, celebration, fashion and fun.” Included was a hat contest, a raffle, and a fashion show; the latter a courtesy of Nonnie’s House Boutique. It was a lively gathering with a serious purpose.

Soroptimist International of Clovis (SIC) invests in girls and women by providing educational resources through their Dream programs: Dream It Be It: Career Support for Girls that encourages challenged girls with educational tools for their futures and Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women that awards educational grants to women who have overcome a multitude of obstacles in their quest to fulfill their dreams.

“I needed help and was in a dark place in my life,” said Liz from the Light House Women’s Recovery Center. She described an appreciation for getting an education and receiving Soroptimist support.

“Believing in dreams is what Soroptimist is about,” said Linda Gillis, local presiding president. “Recently we awarded 35 women $38,000.”

Gillis recognized several accomplished Soroptimist women, among them, Stephanie Gomez, a past Live Your Dream recipient. Gomez graduated with honors from Clovis Community College with multiple degrees and was awarded the President’s Medal from that institution. (The President’s Medal is given to a student who has demonstrated leadership at the college, given back to the college or community, and still maintained high academic achievement during their time at Clovis Community College.) She now plans on attending Fresno Pacific University.

Also acknowledged was Dr. Kim Armstrong, President of Clovis Community College and recently named Woman of the Year by Senator Shannon Grove.