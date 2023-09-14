Solstice Senior Living celebrates Grand Re-Opening

September 14, 2023 – Solstice Senior Living at Clovis held their Grand Re-Opening on Wednesday evening, with a Ribbon Cutting hosted by Clovis Chamber of Commerce.

The staff at Solstice put months into renovating and reinvigorating their building, and it showed at their Grand Reopening. The interior was bright, fresh, and clean. One notable feature is their “Wall of Honor” where photos of residents who has served in the U.S. Armed Forces are displayed.

At the celebration, Solstice had an array of snacks and a very impressive-looking dinner. They also offered champagne flutes, wine, and beer to guests. The brewery providing the delicious beers is a new local company based out of Madera, called Casa Tolteca Brewing Company.

The celebration also included a live pianist, and nothing quite sets a classy tone like live instruments.

Chamber of Commerce CEO Greg Newman presented the microphone to a few of the Solstice leaders, including; Thomas Forbes (Director of Sales and Marketing), Laurel O’Dell (Regional Director of Sales & Marketing), and Anne-Marie Brady (Interim Executive Director).

The Solstice employees had kind and warm words to share about their residents, the staff, and of course, the Clovis Chamber of Commerce.

In the senior living industry, there tends to be a high turnover rate. Regional Dir. of Sales & Marketing, Laurel O’Dell, mentioned to us that most of their staff has actually been a part of the Solstice team for several years. At least one employee has even been with them for over a decade.

Employee retention speaks volumes to the quality of a business. Congratulations to Solstice Senior Living at Clovis for all of their accomplishments within our community.