Small Businesses Defines The Clovis Way of Life

The Clovis Way of Life is often looked at by referencing Main Street America and honoring local families who have created business in the Clovis community.

Small businesses are an essential part of the Clovis Way of Life with antique stores, locally owned restaurants and cafes, clothing and boutique shops, and generational family businesses line the streets of Old Town Clovis.

Peg Bos was the former president of the Clovis Museum and was the first female mayor of Clovis from 1984-1986. “The Clovis way of life was adopted by a commercial experience and it has stuck with us,” said Bos, “New people are an advantage to us, it allows us to show our way of life when they walk into our businesses.”

When you shop local, you help create jobs for teachers, parents, children, firemen, police officers, and many other essential workers. Buying from a locally owned business conserves energy and resources in the form of less fuel for transportation and less packaging.

The math for shopping locally is compelling. For every $100 spent at a locally-owned business, $73 remains in the local economy. Compared to $100 spent at a major corporation, only $43 remains in the local economy.

Tammy Shultz is the owner of Clovis Appliance which has been in business for 71 years. Since 1951, Clovis Appliance has been a family owned and operated business that has proven the great benefits of why you should buy local.

Shultz’s father, Glenn Skinner, and his business partner first purchased Clovis Appliances back in 1979. However, with her dad’s passing, Schultz’s role as the owner of Clovis Appliance means much more to her than simply just running a business.

“We pride ourselves in taking care of customers the best we can,” said Shultz, “With us, we treat them the way we wanted to be treated, it’s the values my dad instilled in me at a young age.”

Businesses in Old Town that help establish the Clovis Way of Life range from being in business for over 70 years like Clovis Appliance, or just 12 years like The Foundry.

The Foundry is a high-quality, unique clothing, accessories, stationary, home goods, & baby products.

The Foundry opened its doors in Old Town Clovis in 2012 as Vintage on Fourth. In just three years, the inventory and client base more than doubled. Owner Karen Chisum, packed up the store’s merchandise, moved to a bigger spot, and officially established The Foundry.

“The reason I love Old Town Clovis is the rich history of quality and standards,” said Chisum, “When you shop in our community you can be confident that you’ll be treated with a warm smile, and have a variety of products available within walking distance in a safe, family friendly environment.”

Not only do local business owners take pride in owning a business in Old Town, but the leaders of the Clovis community also take immense pride in what the Clovis community contributes to the Clovis Way of life by shopping locally.

Greg Newman is the President/CEO of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce. Newman believes that local businesses are the backbone to successful communities and weighs in on the impacts of shopping local.

“Strolling down the streets of Old Town really brings you back in time. You can stop at a local shop and most often have the owner of the shop there to answer your questions, provide a service or ring up your purchase,” said Newman, “There are many local shops in our community that have been around for decades serving our community. I would recommend that our community make the effort to visit these local stores, find the owner, say hello and thank them.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses struggled and needed to keep their doors open in order to earn a living. The Clovis Way of Life was built off of people helping others and that is exactly what shopping locally does.

In the State of California, cities rely on sales tax dollars to pay for everything they provide to their citizens.

Shawn Miller is the Business Development Manager for the City of Clovis and when asked about the importance of Old Town, he said, “Old Town is like the hub on a wheel. There are “spokes” which extend from the hub to the rest of the wheel. Every part is necessary for the wheel to work, therefore, every part is important. Since the founding of Clovis, the area that is now called Old Town has served as the hub of our community.”

Keeping money local, supporting families, personal connection, effective cost and diverse products are all examples of why shopping locally in the Clovis community is important and a vital attribute to the Clovis Way of Life.

For more information on what Old Town Clovis has to offer, visit www.oldtownclovis.org.