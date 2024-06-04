Sierra Vista Mall partners with City to serve as cooling center during periods of extreme heat

May 4, 2024 – With summer temperatures beginning to climb, Sierra Vista Mall has partnered with the City of Clovis and the Clovis Fire Department once again to serve residents during periods of extreme heat.

Residents are welcome to stay cool at Sierra Vista Mall Monday through Friday from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM on any day when the National Weather Service predicts Clovis temperatures to be 105 degrees or greater.

While there, participants can expect a cool environment and access to complimentary water at the customer service booth. Non-service animals are not allowed in the mall. The Sierra Vista Mall is located at 1050 Shaw Ave in Clovis.

Clovis Transit provides rides at no cost, and the mall can be accessed via Stageline’s Route 50 or through the use of the Round Up service. Additional details on transit stops and schedules can be found at clovistransit.com or by calling 559-324-2770.

All Clovis residents are reminded to take the following safety precautions during extreme heat:

Slow Down – Strenuous activities should be reduced, eliminated, or rescheduled to the coolest time of the day. Individuals at risk should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily at home.

Dress for Summer – Lightweight light-colored clothing reflects heat and sunlight and helps your body maintain normal temperatures.

Eat Right – Fruits and vegetables help the body maintain an appropriate balance. Avoid fatty foods that can cause the body to increase metabolic heat production which increases water loss.

Stay Hydrated – Drink plenty of water or other non-alcoholic fluids. Your body needs to keep cool, and it’s important to drink fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty. Persons who have epilepsy, heart/kidney or liver disease, are on fluid restrictive diets, or have a problem with fluid retention should consult a physician before increasing their consumption of fluids.

Check on At-Risk Family/Friends – During extreme heat conditions, check twice a day on friends and family members who are elderly, medically fragile, or have limited access to adequate cooling.