Sierra Nut House says goodbye to their Sierra and Chestnut Ave location

by Mary Gadberry,

January 22, 2024 – January 19 was the last day for the Sierra Nut House location on the corner of Sierra and Chestnut Avenues.

The business was started by the Sorrenti family in 1969 with the idea to sell their dried fruits and nuts seasonally, but the business was so successful that it soon became a year-round venture.

In addition to selling their own produce, they sourced products from other local growers.

Sierra Nut House first began in a small house across the street from the current location, but moved to Sierra and Chestnut four years later.

The company opened another location, in the Villaggio center, where they sell nuts, fruits, and wine, with a bistro if you’re hungry.

Today at the Nut House, the shelves were half empty, and Gregoria, a 20-year employee, says it’s a sad day.

Although people have been stopping in to say goodbye, the store in the Villaggio center at Blackstone and Nees will remain open.

The owner would like to open another location in Old Town Clovis, and has been looking, but nothing has been finalized yet.