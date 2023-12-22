Sierra Cascades Comes to Clovis for Fourth Year ‘Running’ with Clovis Rudolph Run

December 18, 2023 – The Sierra Cascades Multisport Productions is a running and triathlon club that runs races throughout the Central Valley and California from years past, holding events such as the annual Clovis Rudolph Run from at least 2020 on.

Jessica Waller, Volunteer Coordinator of the Sierra Cascades team, says that the Clovis Rudolph Run was a part of the Sierra Cascades’ “Rudolph Run” series that occurs between Bakersfield and Clovis. For the holidays, if there was participation in all three Turkey Trot, Rudolph Run, and a future New Year’s Run, there would be special recognition for runners who “promote holiday fitness”.

“Sierra Cascades operates in doing plenty through the fitness community, in both Fresno and the Central Valley. I know by calling it the Sierra Cascades they want to do a full West Coast, go to the Cascade Mountains, go to the Sierra Mountains. That’s what’s been planned and they’re trying to do it.”

This Rudolph Run particularly in Clovis has at least been operating in control of the Sierra Cascades since 2020, and “Holiday 5K” runs have been their biggest participated events in local communities “for a while” according to Waller.

Waller mentioned that the Clovis Rudolph Run is such a familiar event in Clovis that runners have been used to the 210 W. Alluvial starting point that has been used in the past. However, for the 2023 run, California Health Sciences University, the usual halfway point of the race, was used as the starting point for the first time.

This was done of course to help accommodate the large quantity of runners, parking, and to publicize local businesses in the area as well. “We’re transitioning, trying it out this year. It’s very new but it’s a way to utilize local businesses and provide much safer parking.”

The Clovis Rudolph Run made its way throughout the Clovis Trails as hundreds of runners and fitness fanatics, ages 7 and up ran their way to their fitness goals. Results for the Clovis Rudolph Run can be found here.