Shonna Halterman, General Services Director

February 29, 2024 – Since the grand opening of the new Clovis Senior Activity Center in mid-November of 2023, the building has been buzzing with activity.

The new larger facility located at 735 Third Street has provided the community access to expanded programs and many new classes.

The center has also brought back the popular hot lunch program as well as more opportunities for our members to volunteer, socialize, meet new friends, and try new things.

If you’ve been to the new center and it seems like the building is bustling and busy, it is! Here are some statistics to explain what has been going on:

In our previous center on Fourth Street, the average daily attendance was around 120 people a day.

In our new center on Third Street, there is an average of almost 600 people a day, and the number keeps growing.

We’ve added more than 1,200 new members to our rolls with more joining each day.

Over 100 seniors each day are enjoying a hot lunch with their friends.

The center is committed to providing a great experience for all our members and friends.

We thank you for your patience as we grow into our new space and continue to adjust classes.

If you haven’t been to the center, please stop by for a tour and to learn more about what we offer.

The Clovis Senior Activity Center is open to anyone 50 years of age or better. It’s free for Clovis residents and those living outside of Clovis city limits are asked to pay a $25 per year membership fee.

Most classes charge a nominal fee to attend. The hot lunch program is open to anyone aged 60 years or better. The cost of the meal is a suggested donation of $2.50.

For more information, give us a call at (559) 324-2750, or go to our website at www.clovisseniors.org.

Joining the center is as easy as filling out a simple form. For hot lunches, a separate form is required and must be completed in person at the center.