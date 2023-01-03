Sheriff Margaret Mims Logs Off for Her Final Time

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher Sheila Ownsbey preformed the duties of Sheriff Margaret Mims special sign-off.

***RADIO TRANSCRIPT BELOW***

Fresno II to all units please hold all radio traffic as we acknowledge final log off for 2A01, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims. ID 0878.

Her 42 year law enforcement career started in 1980 as the first sworn female officer of the Kerman Police Department.

In 1983 she joined the ranks of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office where her career continued to be marked by firsts – first woman K-9 handler with her K-9 partner Justice, first woman to attain the rank of sergeant, lieutenant, captain, assistant sheriff and sheriff when she was elected as the 25th sheriff of Fresno County in 2006.

She has served with distinction as patrol deputy, property detective, court deputy, sergeant in patrol, in the domestic violence/sex crime unit, crime prevention, crime analysis, public information officer.

Lieutenant as an area commander, personnel unit, mutual aid coordinator, and Capt of the jail and courts unit.

In her 16 years as sheriff, she has represented the county of Fresno before two presidents of the United States, and stood her ground with against two California governors.

Sheriff Mims, thank you for your dedicated service to the citizens of Fresno County.

You have served the people and law enforcement community with dignity, honor and professionalism.

Congratulations on your retirement, we wish you continued health and happiness.

Fresno II to all units – at 11:47 on this date, it is with great honor I log off our sheriff. God bless you ma’am.

Fresno II clear.