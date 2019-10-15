Shaver Lake Fishing Report: Fair to Terrible Fishing The Past Weeks

We closed our 2019 charter season on the last Saturday of September. A grandfather, uncle and dad, taking their seven year old out for his birthday. He was the only fisherman that day and making it a happy day for his family was very important.

It had been slow fishing for a few weeks, we just needed to get this birthday boy some fish. Well the results were a happy one, the boy would be supplying kokanee dinner for his family. He was so into this day of fishing, grabbing the rod with zest.

It was very exciting to watch a young boy and his mentors, bonding on this special birthday fishing trip. There were a lot of trips similar to this one all season. Loved those days.

A Christmas gift card or birthday fishing gift cards are such a neat way to share a fun day of fishing with a loved one. Contact Debby at Shaver Lake Sports if your interested. Mastercard and Visa accepted by phone.

Fishing has been fair to terrible this past weeks. A limit is possible, but don’t expect more.

Normally this time of year the spawning kokanee would be deep in water, but that has not been the norm this year. You’re going to find the remaining kokanee at 4 feet to 35 feet down. On my last trip, I found that pink Koke Busters tipped with corn behind a Mini Mountain Flasher on the down riggers worked good. But what worked the best, was the side poles with pink Koke Busters, tipped with corn, behind a Mountain Flasher 125 feet back or about 24 feet deep.

The kokes are not going to be here long as they are getting ready to spawn and die. Our big problem this year is a lack of trout. Generally, we would be catching a few kokanee and the rest trout, totaling 15 or so a trip. Not this year. The trout are nowhere to be found.

A reminder, with the exception of a few kokanee that spawned in the creeks two years ago, there won’t be any kokanee next year. Hopefully, DF&W will supply enough trout to make the most popular lake in the central region worth fishing in 2020.

We will be staying with you during the winter and into next fishing season.