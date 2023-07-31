Sex Crime charges dropped against Clovis East High School teacher

July 19, 2023 – Kenneth Kong Lee, a long-time educator for Clovis Unified had charges of child molestation dropped by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office on July 14, after pleading “no contest” to misdemeanor battery.

During 2019, 54-year-old Lee was arrested after being accused of touching three students inappropriately in his Hmong-language classroom at Clovis East High School.

Lee was booked into the Fresno County Jail on counts of Lewd and Lascivious Acts With A Minor Age 14 or 15, as well as Annoying or Molesting a Minor.

Since then, Lee has denied any wrong doing. Lee’s supporters have stood behind him, expressing their support and belief in his innocence outside his court hearings.

Clovis East has faced a string of educators who have been accused and arrested on similar charges over recent years. Most recently in 2021, former Clovis East educator Kia Yang was arrested on accusation for raping one of his former students seventeen years ago.

Lee will do time on the misdemeanor charge, receiving 180 days in jail and one year of probation. His sentence begins on July 26.