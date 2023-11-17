Clovis Police arrest second home invasion suspect

November 17, 2023 – Clovis Police Detectives have arrested the second suspect in a violent home invasion robbery that occurred on November 2, 2023, near Villa/Barstow in Clovis.

Yesterday, 29- year-old Randy Escobedo of Raisin City was taken into custody without incident during an appointment with his parole officer.

Escobedo was booked into Fresno County Jail for home invasion robbery, assault causing great bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon.

He was also arrested for violating his parole, which he is on for a prior home invasion robbery conviction.

While both suspects have been arrested, our Detectives continue to complete their investigation in this case.

The victim continues to recover from his injuries. Clovis Police thank California State Parole for their assistance.