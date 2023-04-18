Second Burlington Coat Factory coming to a shopping center near you

April 18, 2023 – At the Clovis Commons Shopping Plaza, a Burlington department store will be opened to the public on May 5th of this year.

The off-price retailer will bring the total number of locations in California to 102, and this will be the second in Clovis. The first Burlington is off of Shaw and Minnewawa.

Located at Willow and Herndon, the location for the new Burlington will be next to Target and T.J. Maxx in the prior Office Depot space. The store plans to be open from 9 AM-7 PM, Monday-Saturday, and 10 AM-6 PM on Sunday.

The Grand Opening hopes to entice customers with “Burlington WOW! bucks” that can be used as scratch offs revealing a certain prize amount to be used for a purchase.

These “WOW! bucks” will be given to the first 100 customers, aged 18 and up, on both Friday and Saturday, May 5th and 6th.

On Sunday, May 7th, Burlington will be handing out free Burlington canvas totes while supplies last, with no purchase necessary.

According to Burlington, they will also be donating $5000 to a nearby school through their partnership with the non-profit organization AdoptAClassroom.org.

The presentation of the donation to a local school will take place at the ribbon cutting ceremony on May 5th.

CEO Michael O’Sullivan says, “Our goal is to continue to offer communities low prices on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home….We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and are excited to be opening a new store in Clovis.

We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover big savings on a wide range of products.”

You can find more information on Burlington and the grand opening that takes place on May 5th at www.Burlington.com/grandopening.