Scam Alert: 91-Year-Old Clovis Resident Scammed out of $70,000

A phone scam targeting seniors across the country claimed a victim in Clovis.

In October, a 91-year-old Clovis woman received a phone call from someone declaring to be her grandson. The caller said he was in some sort of trouble and needed money sent to him immediately.

The Clovis woman, believing her grandson was in trouble, sent $70,000 to the individual who ended up being a scammer.

While this story may sound familiar- the issue of these individuals preying on the elderly is a growing problem.

The Clovis Police Department claims their goal is to help prevent additional scams by making seniors and their family members aware of the problem.